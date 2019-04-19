× North Carolina man wins $250K, plans to take 92-year-old grandmother on dream vacation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Pack your bags, grandma!

An Asheville man has big plans after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket, according to a news release.

Daniel Roberts stopped to pick up gas for his lawn mower at the George’s Mini Market in Asheville, where he works. It was his day off and a life-changing decision.

While he was there, he took a chance and bought a Hit $500 ticket for $5.

“I took it back to my truck to scratch it,” Roberts said. “I cranked on the AC because it was hot outside. I scratched the ticket and started shaking when I saw what I won.”

Roberts claimed his winnings Thursday, taking home $176,876 after taxes.

“My grandmother is my life,” Roberts said. “All she wants is to go somewhere pretty, so I’m going to make that happen.”

In addition to taking his family on a dream vacation, the man plans to fix up his home.

Roberts win was the last of Hit $500’s six top prizes. The lottery will now begin to end the game.