One person dies in shooting near 34th and Olive in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Friday night after a shooting in Kansas City.

Police said the deadly shooting happened near 34th and Olive just after 8:30 p.m.

The victim was initially reported with life-threatening injuries, but officials later said the victim died from their injuries. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

