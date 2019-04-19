One person dies in shooting near 34th and Olive in Kansas City

Posted 9:00 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, April 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Friday night after a shooting in Kansas City.

Police said the deadly shooting happened near 34th and Olive just after 8:30 p.m.

The victim was initially reported with life-threatening injuries, but officials later said the victim died from their injuries. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

