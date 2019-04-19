Royals pitcher Brad Keller suspended 5 games, White Sox’s Anderson, Renteria 1 each

Martin Maldonado #16 of the Kansas City Royals and other Royals players block Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox from charging the mound in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been suspended for five games by Major League Baseball.

The league concluded he intentionally threw a pitch that hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anderson was suspended one game for his actions after benches cleared, and Chicago manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game for aggressive actions. All three were fined Friday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Renteria was to serve his suspension during Friday night’s game at Detroit. Keller and Anderson may appeal their discipline.

Anderson chucked his bat toward Chicago’s dugout while admiring his two-run homer Wednesday, and Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

Anderson was quickly restrained by Kansas City catcher Martin Maldonado but jawed with Keller on his way to first base. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, though no punches appeared to be thrown. White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum shoved each other, and the usually mild-mannered Renteria was particularly animated.

Anderson, Keller, Renteria and Sveum were ejected.

The Royals went on to defeat the White Sox on Wednesday in a 10-inning 4-3 win.

