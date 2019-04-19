Tomato basil avocado toast

Ingredients:

2 slices whole grain, sourdough, or rye bread

1 ripe avocado

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 tomato slices

4 basil leaves

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions:

1. Toast the bread until brown and crisp.

2. Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit and scoop out the flesh into a bowl.

3. Add salt and pepper, then mash with a fork until mixed thoroughly.

4. Rub one side of each slice of bread with the cut side of the garlic until well coated and fragrant.

5. Brush the toasts with olive oil.

6. Divide the mashed avocado evenly among the toast.

7. Top toast with two basil leaves and two tomato slices, in that order.

8. Drizzle balsamic vinegar on top.

