‘What Were You Wearing?’ exhibit confronts visitors with powerful message

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- In the United States, one in three women and one in six men report experiencing sexual violence during their lifetime. A question they're often asked is, "What were you wearing?"

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Johnson County Community College has a new display capturing students' attention with that very same question.

"Just seeing the clothes there you can really say 'oh my gosh, that looks like something I have... It could have been anyone,'" said Student Life Coordinator Brittany Martin.

The displays include outfits like pajamas, exercise clothes, khaki pants and are accompanied with an emotionally charged story. Student say the message is hard to miss. "If we are able to impact a student who walks past this and they can take one thing away from it.... I would say we accomplished our goal," said Ted Reinhardt.

Reinhardt helped put up the display and hopes it raises awareness about the pain association with those four letters.

In addition to the important message, there are also many important resources available on each college campus. "It is to bring awareness about the resources we have on campus. We want students to know there is a support system here," said Martin.

The exhibit came from University of Kansas and can now be viewed at Johnson County Community College through the end of April.