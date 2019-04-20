Belton police investigate overnight homicide

BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton are investigating a homicide that happened overnight.

According to police, investigators were called to the 300 block of Grand Street on a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the man’s identity, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474 TIPS or the Belton Police Department at (816)-331-5522.