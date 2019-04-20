City says tiger that attacked zookeeper at Topeka Zoo will not be euthanized

TOPEKA, Kan. –Police are investigating a report of a person attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo.

The attack was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo near SW 6th Avenue and SW Gage Boulevard.

According to the City of Topeka, a female zookeeper was in the same area as a male tiger, named Sanjiv, when he attacked.

The zookeeper was taken to the hospital and was alert and awake when she was transported. The zoo was shut down for about 45 minutes and has since reopened.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said the male Sumatran tiger simply reacted the way that is normal for a tiger to do and there is absolutely no consideration of euthanizing the tiger.

The zoo said a complete investigation will be conducted over the next several days that will review all policies and procedures around tiger management at the zoo.

“If we need to make updates to our current procedures, we will most certainly do that,” Wiley said.

The tigers have been put in a holding area for the rest of the day.

This story is developing and will be updated.