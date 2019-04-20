Fire crews investigating KCK house fire near 16th and Ruby Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. at a home near 16th and Ruby Ave. That's near Argentine High School.

When crews arrived on scene they reported heavy black smoke coming from the structure. Neighbors nearby have reported smoke inside their homes from the fire.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. A fire official on scene tells FOX4 part of the house collapsed during the fire and that it is a total loss.

One firefighter was reported to have a minor injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.