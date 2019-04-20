Kansas City police investigating a pair of overnight shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two shootings that happened either late Friday night or early Saturday morning left at lest two people with gunshot injuries.

In the first shooting, KCPD says officers initially went to the scene of a crash near 63rd and Hardesty just before midnight where they found the first victim, who was shot in the leg. Investigators say a second victim had a facial injury, but it’s unknown whether it’s a graze wound or a result of the crash.

The victims said they were being followed east on 63rd when they tried to make u-turn and crashed in a ditch. After they crashed, they say the shooters fired into their vehicle. Three other people in the vehicle weren’t hurt.

The second shooting came from a hospital report following an incident at I-35 and U.S. 71 Highway. The victim said he and three other people left Club Proof at 28th and Southwest Boulevard and were on the highway when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them. The victim was struck in the back of the head, but will survive his injuries according to police.

There’s no suspect information available yet in either shooting. If you know anything that will help police make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.