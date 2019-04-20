Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to incident at Worlds of Fun

Law enforcement officials say about 300 people, mostly juveniles, were involved in a fight inside @worldsoffun Friday night around 9p. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/pD2moHBosV — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) April 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to help the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance call at Worlds of Fun Saturday night.

Witnesses reported a fight breaking out between a bunch of teens around 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. outside Camp Snoopy.

Police on scene said at this time do not know what lead up to the situation but said about 300 people, mostly juveniles were involved.

Many of the responding officers were there to help with traffic as many of the teens were calling their parents to come pick them up following the incident.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.