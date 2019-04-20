New poll: Lucas leads Justus in mayor’s race with many voters still undecided

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new poll has Councilman Quinton Lucas leading Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the 2019 mayoral race, with many voters remaining undecided.

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, and paid for by Missouri Scout, was conducted on April 17 and 18.

Among likely voters, 38 percent said they would vote for Lucas if the election were held the day of the poll, while 31 percent said they would vote for Justus, with 31 percent still undecided.

There was a divide among white and African-American voters who answered that question, with 27 percent of white voters and 66 percent of African-American voters saying they would vote for Councilman Lucas. 42 percent of white voters and 8 percent of African-American voters would cast their votes for Justus.

The favorability ratings were roughly the same for each candidate, with 50 percent of voters having a favorable opinion of Lucas and 47 percent having a favorable opinion of Justus.

When it comes to what voters are looking for in the next mayor, voters overwhelmingly said they want to focus on neighborhood issues versus new developments, with 69 percent of likely voters saying that they want the focus on neighborhood issues like crime, affordable housing and fixing sidewalks, versus 17 percent who said they wanted the focus on new development projects, such as the new airport and downtown housing developments.

The general election will be held June 18.