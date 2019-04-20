Zookeeper attacked by male tiger at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. –Police are investigating a report of a person attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo.

The attack was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Zoo near SW 6th Avenue and SW Gage Boulevard.

According to the City of Topeka, a female zookeeper was in the same area as a male tiger, named Sanjiv, when he attacked.

The zookeeper was taken to the hospital and was alert and awake when she was transported. The zoo was shut down for about 45 minutes and has since reopened.

The tigers have been put in a holding area for the rest of the day.

This story is developing and will be updated.