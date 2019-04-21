Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breakfast Ham Fajitas

1 tablespoon oil

1 small bell pepper (any color), cored and sliced into strips

½ small onion, cut into slices

4 hardboiled eggs, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste, if desired

½ cup chopped ham

½ cup lowfat shredded cheese

5 6-inch flour tortillas, warmed

1 medium avocado, sliced

Salsa if desired

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers and onions, season with salt and pepper, and saute’, tossing occasionally until tender crisp and slightly charred. Add chopped eggs and ham and cook for about 1 minute, while constantly stirring. Remove from heat. To assemble fajitas, layer warm tortillas with egg mixture, then avocado slices and top with shredded cheese. Add salsa if desired.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 373; Total fat 25.2g (Saturated fat 8.5g); Cholesterol 184mg; Sodium 324mg; Carbohydrates 19.5g; Fiber 5.7g; Protein 18.1g

(Source: adapted from Food Network magazine)