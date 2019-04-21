‘I was shaking’: Missouri man from Sri Lanka waits by phone to hear family is safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, Mo. -- Sorrow Sunday around the world for the victims and survivors of a terror attack in Sri Lanka that has claimed the lives of over 200 people.

FOX4 spoke with a Missouri family with deep roots in Sri Lanka.

Anjalo Delile moved from Sri Lanka to Trenton, Missouri five years ago to be with his wife. Most of his family is still living in the small island country, and actually heard the blasts from the bombs early Sunday morning.

"One blast was near my house even, like back home," Anjalo said.

The sounds of sirens filled the streets in Sri Lanka, while Anjalo and Mary heard silence in the U.S.

"We tried calling his parents and we couldn't get a hold of anybody," Mary said.

Anjalo said, "I was shaking."

Around eight hours went by before Anjalo heard from his brother living in Colombo, Sri Lanka where four of the eight bombs exploded inside churches and hotels.

"So much people dead and I'm really scared," Angalo said. "Like I want to go back home and just go to church and now I'm scared to even go to church there even."

Anjalo's parents were at church when they heard about the horror in their country.

"They had to stop the ceremony and they just took off to the home," Angelo said. "They are really safe now, but they also scared like they also crying and scared."

More than were 200 people killed, and hundreds more wounded.

"It's so sad," Angalo said.

"It's very sad," Mary said. "Hurting."

I wish I can be there to help them out, but I'm here now and I'm stuck also I cannot just go.

Anjelo and Mary planned to take the family they've built in Trenton to visit uncles, aunts, grandparents and even great-grandparents in Sri Lanka. Now, that's up in the air.

"Especially because they found a bomb near the airport, the main airport," Anjalo said. "So you don't know what will happen next."

Anjalo is happy his family remained safe, but hurts for his home country.

"It's really innocent people dying," Anjalo said. "Like they don't have nothing to do with this war or anything, just really innocent people."

"Pray for them," Mary said. "Pray for them though," Anjalo agreed.