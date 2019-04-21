Local athlete helps kids in community after starting foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Stephon Camp started the "I Can Help" foundation to show kids in Kansas City how to avoid trouble and make a difference in their community.

"Why isn't anybody doing anything to help?" Camp stopped asking that question when he started the foundation last summer after driving by his old house in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I was just seeing how hard poverty had struck my neighborhood, my old neighborhood," Camp said.

Less than a year later, Camp has excelled in football at Blue Valley North and set an example for the nearly 300 kids that attended "Come Together KC," the foundation's first event.

"It means a lot that there's help out here in the community when you need it," mom of four Latasha Elbert said.

Her family took part in the free haircuts, food, clothes and Easter egg hunt. Plastic eggs filled with candy hidden on top of cars and in "secret spots". Luckily, Camp had a team of athletes from across the KC Metro there to lend a hand.

"Oh, I see one!" one child shouted during the hunt.

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior Jayden Russell said he hopes these kiddos find that they can help at any age.

"They can see just older guys giving back to the community," Russell said. "And we're still students."

"It's wonderful," Elbert said, "It just lets you know there's kids out here who want to help. Not just want to just run the streets or be violent."

Camp said when problems pop up in life just know you will bounce back, But only if you learn to say, I Can Help.

"Be more than an athlete and do stuff like this," Camp said, "Do stuff for your community, give back."