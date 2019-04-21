Man fires shots at Leawood officers during standoff, no injuries reported

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A man is in custody after firing shots at officers during a standoff with officers Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, Leawood police officers responded to check on a man who was reportedly intoxicated and threatening harm to himself. The man was at a home in the area of 135th and Mission Road, according to police.

While officers were attempting to speak with the man, he fired several shots at the officers.

Multiple other law enforcement agencies responded to help and after five hours of negotiations, the man surrendered to police.

Police said the man was taken into custody without incident and charges are pending at this time.

No officers or the suspect were injured during the incident.