Man shot, killed in South KC neighborhood

Posted 9:46 am, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, April 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in South Kansas City.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. near 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. First responders located a shooting victim, described as a 30-year-old black male, on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.