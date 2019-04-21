× Man shot, killed in South KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night in South Kansas City.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. near 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. First responders located a shooting victim, described as a 30-year-old black male, on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.