Police investigating suspicious death after person found dead in vehicle near E. 2 St. and Lydia Ave.

Posted 5:57 pm, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, April 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is now underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a reported shooting after 5 p.m. near East 2 Street and Lydia Avenue, just east of I-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

When officers arrived on scene they found the male victim in the drivers seat of a silver SUV deceased. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police said neighbors saw the victim and called police around 5:15 p.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time as police are on scene continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

 

