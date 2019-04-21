Preparing for NFL Draft, Drew Lock reflects on football career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After appearing in 50 games at Mizzou, Drew Lock is now ready for the next step in his football career. Hearing his named called in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft is a very high probability if you look at various mock drafts. Some have him as high as the 2nd pick, but the uncertainty of where he'll play is, well...uncertain.

"It's also a cool feeling, you can come back, not have to dress up and just relax and watch everybody play," Lock said.

He's always thrived on uncertainty from a young age on the field ...

"From the time he was a 3rd or 4th grader, I saw the potential in him to be a really special athlete, Drew's father Andy Lock said. "It takes a village to get him to that point."

And even at a restaurant...

"We had a few take your kid to work day and he was like a fish out of water man," Andy said. "He's pretty comfortable in any setting, but those restaurant settings, he was always afraid he was going to do something wrong."

Andy owns multiple restaurants in the metro area. He's also watched his son handle pressure well from the beginning.

"I've never seen anybody and I mean anybody, ever from afar or up close, handle pressure like he handles it and it's odd because I couldn't do it," Andy said.

Drew came from a athletic family. Dad played at Mizzou, Grandpa played at Mizzou, Mom was a stellar athlete, his sister, Claire plays basketball at UMKC. Drew wasn't the best as a youth at baseball.

"He'd be kicking dirt and flipping dirt up in his glove and not paying attention getting picked off at 1st base," Andy said.

But football, Drew grew up. Even when he was a Tiger at Lees Summit High School he showed a maturity beyond his years. His father eluded to how he spent more time focusing on the game then doing what many other in high school would do. He showed a professional poise then.

"Yeah, to be honest, I really did think there was going to be a real possibility that this would happen," Andy said. "He has had this vision for a long long time and you can see it in his daily decisions. There was a million times in high school where he'd go, no I'm not going to go to this person's house because I don't know what's going on over there. That's the neat thing about Drew is that he's worked his rear end off to get to this point."

"They have been extremely important, without them I don't know how I would have kept my head on straight," Drew said. "Going to back to my decision to stay close to home, be close to my family, I think that was huge in my success here. Be able to go home, them being able to come to the games, being able to talk to them, whether it was good or it was bad they helped me keep my head on straight."

"If someone needs to get on his rear, it's typically his mom," Andy said. "If someone needs to pat him on the butt and pick his chin up it's usually me. And he knows that and we ham and egg it pretty good." "It's really neat watching him progress as a person, from where he was when he left our driveway to go leave for college at Mizzou to where he is today. It's amazing how much he grow in four years. I almost kind of sit back and go, man, that's really good."

Andy recalls watching former NFL drafts and looking back at some of the players he faced at Mizzou his early years. After throwing for over 12,000 yards and nearly 100 touchdowns, his Tiger career took him through high's and low's due to various coaching changes. But now the focus turns to having success at the next level. And with 50 friends and family headed to Nashville to see him walk across the stage.

"Yes, I'm anxious, you've been prepping for this the whole time by yourself," Drew said. "I'm excited to get on a team and start that next adventure."