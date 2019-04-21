Sheriff’s office says it’s unfortunate families and children at Worlds of Fun had evening disrupted by fights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to help the Clay County Sheriff's Office with a disturbance call at Worlds of Fun Saturday night after a fight broke out between a large group of teenagers.

Witnesses reported a fight breaking out between a bunch of teenagers around 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. outside Camp Snoopy.

Police on scene said at this time do not know what lead up to the situation but said about 300 people, mostly juveniles were involved.

The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Office said one person was cited for peace disturbance and was released on the scene. There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made.

Many of the responding officers were there to help with traffic as many of the teens were calling their parents to come pick them up following the incident.

"The group of bad actors last night at World's of Fun only represent a fraction of guests that were otherwise there to enjoy the attractions," the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "It's unfortunate that families and children had their evening disrupted by these events. We will continue to work with Worlds and Oceans of Fun to ensure the safety and security of their guests and staff."

Worlds of Fun issued a statement saying "there was an altercation in the park tonight. The altercation was broken up by local and park authorities and the guests were removed from the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is at the core of what we do. The authorities responded quickly and handled the situation appropriately."

(1/2) Last night deputies at World’s of Fun requested assistance to disperse an unruly group of teenagers starting fights. One person was cited for Peace Disturbance and released at the scene. There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made. — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) April 21, 2019

(2/2)The group of bad actors at WOF only represent a fraction of guests that were there to enjoy the attractions. It's unfortunate that families & children had their evening disrupted by these events. We will continue to work with WOF to ensure the safety of their guests & staff. — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) April 21, 2019

Law enforcement officials say about 300 people, mostly juveniles, were involved in a fight inside @worldsoffun Friday night around 9p. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/pD2moHBosV — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) April 21, 2019