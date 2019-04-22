19-year-old pleads guilty in 2018 triple shooting that killed Chinese man visiting KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges connected with the August 2018 shootings in South Kansas City that killed one man and injured others.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Monday that Curtrail Hudson has pleaded guilty to second degree murder, two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action.

Hudson will be sentenced by a Jackson County judge on June 14, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Court documents say police were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2018, to a home on Bales Avenue for a report of a suspicious person armed with a shotgun. The report was then updated to a shooting on Bridge Manor Drive, about two blocks east of the original call.

When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Xindong Hao had been shot. Several shotgun shell casings were on the ground around him, according to court documents. Hao died at the scene from his injuries.

The Chinese man was in the United States on a visitors visa. His wife and four children are also in the U.S. with him.

Two other victims were injured in the shooting as well. A second victim told police he was outside his home on Bales Avenue when Hudson, his neighbor from a few doors down, came out of his home with a shotgun and allegedly shot at him several times. The man was struck in the neck and back, court records say.

The third victim said he was driving down Bridge Manor Drive in his truck when he allegedly saw Hudson shooting Hao. Court documents say Hudson then began shooting at the third victim’s truck. The driver was grazed by a bullet.

Other witnesses told police they also saw Hudson shoot Hao as he walked down the sidewalk. One witness also said Hudson allegedly hit Hao with the butt of the shotgun after shooting his several times.

Court documents say Hudson threw the shotgun down a storm drain after the three shootings where investigators later found it.

About 35 minutes after the initial dispatch, Husdon’s family contacted police. They told officers Hudson had asked them to pick him up. When he began “freaking out,” they stopped the vehicle, and responding officers took Hudson into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital because officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

