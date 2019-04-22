Annual Lyrid meteor shower will light up the night sky, peaking early Tuesday

The annual Lyrid meteor shower will be visible Monday night and peak Tuesday morning.

But if you want to see “shooting stars” light up the sky, you’ll have to get up pretty early — before the sun comes up, obviously. The greatest number of meteors are expected to fall during the few hours before dawn.

There hasn’t been a meteor shower to light up the sky since early January, and this one will be visible around the globe.

Typically, the Lyrid meteor shower can showcase between 10 and 20 meteors per hour during the peak, but it’s difficult to estimate how many will be visible.

The shower occurs this time each year when Earth’s orbit crosses paths with that of Comet Thatcher. The comet loses pieces of itself that go flying into our upper atmosphere at 110,000 miles per hour.

Lyrid gets its name from the Lyra constellation. The Lyrid shower is one of the oldest known, with records of visible meteors going back 2,700 years, according to EarthSky.

If you live in an urban area, you’re probably going to want to drive to a place that isn’t littered with city lights that will obstruct your view.

Find an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up. And give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness — without looking at your phone — so meteors are easier to spot.