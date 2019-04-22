Anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers lead to 2 arrests in 11-year-old KCK cold case

Posted 9:35 pm, April 22, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You often hear it often on FOX4: "If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers. It's anonymous."

Well, earlier this month, a KCK family who had been waiting for 11 years got some answers thanks to one of those anonymous tips. Two arrests have been made in the 2008 murder of Jeff Rogers.

"This just goes to show, this is not a, like we see on TV, this is not a one-hour process," Detective Kevin Boehm said. "You don’t generally wrap up a case that quickly."

He first heard of Rogers' name more than a decade ago when he began his career as the coordinator for Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

Related Story
Second man charged in 2008 KCK home invasion murder 11 years later

"When I showed up down there, this case was basically on my desk the day I arrived," he said.

Police said four men broke into Rogers' home. They beat, stabbed and shot him. The 25-year-old kept himself alert enough to call police and describe the suspects, then died minutes later.

For years his family begged for answers. They held vigils every year, desperate but determined.

Then Crime Stoppers gave detectives some information from a tip that came in last year. It was the missing piece to bring charges, so far, against two men.

Daniel Kidwell, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder, and Corey Mason, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Related Story
11 years later, one man charged in KCK home invasion murder of 25-year-old

While it does answer some questions for relatives, it's just the start.

"They’ve got a long way to go," Boehm said. "This is just the initial step in the process. But hopefully they follow this through and ultimately they can have some answers."

He said outcomes like this prove anonymity is the very thing that makes Crime Stoppers work.

"We protect that anonymity. We genuinely don’t know who they are. We don’t care. We want that information," Boehm said.

KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler said on Twitter that three people were arrested. FOX4 will continue to follow this case if Wyandotte County prosecutors charge additional people.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.