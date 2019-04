It can be extremely tough to find someone willing to recycle a car seat. Thankfully, Target is here to help.

The retail giant is launching its latest car seat trade-in event Monday. It will run at most store through May 4.

Target said it will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including those that are expired or damaged.

Customers who turn in a car seat will receive a coupon good for 20 percent off a new car seat or other baby items.

That couple is good until May 11.