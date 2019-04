Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need:

-Farm to Market Egg Bun

-2 Pieces of sliced bacon

-6 Oz of Ham

-1 Egg

-2 Oz Smoked Cheddar

-5 Oz Yukon Potatoes

-1 TB cilantro

- Salt and pepper To Taste

Watch the video above for cooking directions.

