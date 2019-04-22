KC woman goes without medical care she needs so she can help woman get new wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman who used her own time and money to help a woman at her church get a new wheelchair recently got quite the surprise.

Janice Bell nominated Donnanette for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward, which comes with $400 cash, and the moment moved them both to tears.

Bell said Donnanette had been doing without the things she needs so she could help the woman at her church.

