Kenny, the dog, finally has a forever home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenny is finally going to a forever home!

Wayside Waifs said Monday that his new mom adopted him over the weekend.

FOX4 first introduced you to Kenny after learning that all of the dogs, except for Kenny, at Wayside Waifs were adopted after the shelter ran a weekend adoption special.

Since then, FOX4 and Wayside Waifs have been on a mission to find a forever home for the two-year-old mix. He even spent the morning with FOX4 Friday.

Kenny, who weighs 47 pounds, is full of energy and enjoys being active. He also loves belly rubs and cuddling.

“I can’t wait to meet you and start our adventures together! You’ll never be bored with me in your life and I promise to make you smile every single day. Please come to meet me soon!” his bio on Wayside Waifs’ website said.