KU’s Azubuike will return for senior season following injury

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is returning for his senior season at KU after missing part of the season his junior year due to surgery required to repair ligament damage to his right hand.

Head Coach Bill Self made the announcement Monday saying they are very excited about Azubuike making the decision not to enter the NBA draft.

“Unfortunately for him, injury is the reason as he still cannot participate what would be the NBA combine or workouts for the NBA teams,” Self said. “We really anticipated that this would be the year he would enter the draft but that was also based on him having an injury-free year.”

Azubuike played in nine games in the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game before the season-ending wrist injury.

“I am sad he got hurt but happy for our program because if things fall the way that we think they could potentially fall,” Self said. “This is a big piece to anchor what could be a real fun year next season.”