Man with ‘body count’ tally marks tattoo charged in killing at 24th and Lister Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Blue Springs man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jonathan S. Lowrey has been charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Joseph Corum, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker.

According to court documents, just after 2:30 a.m. on March 28, officers responded to a shooting near 24th and Lister Ave. When officers arrived at the scene they could see blood leading into a home. When officers entered the home they saw 30-year-old Joseph Corum dead on the floor.

A witness said she was inside the home and heard the victim yelling at someone outside. She then heard a loud vehicle and a gunshot with the victim yelling “ow.” She heard another gunshot and then heard a vehicle driving away.

Another witness reported to police she woke up and saw Corum arguing with Lowrey in front of the home. She reported seeing Lowrey go to his vehicle, remove a long gun and shooting Corum three times and then leave. She then reported to 911.

Another witness provided video from her surveillance system showing Lowrey sitting in the van. She stated he had five tally marks on his face which he stated was a “body count.”

Lowrey was arrested last Thursday for questioning. The detective noticed the six tally marks tattooed under his right eye. Also, DNA taken from shell casings recovered at the crime scene was matched to Lowrey.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.

