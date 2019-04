Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can eat out and give back to local kids in need this year thanks to the "Give and Partake" brunch book benefiting the FOX4 Love Fund for Children.

For just $50 you get a book full of buy one, get one brunch coupons to 33 local restaurants.

Half of the profits raised from the book sales go directly to the Love Fund to help local children. Click or tap here to buy your brunch book.

Below are the restaurant included:

BRICK HOUSE

BROOKSIDE BARRIO

CHICKEN N PICKLE

CLASSIC CUP

COCOBOLOS

DISTRICT POUR HOUSE

DONUTOLOGY

DRUNKEN WORM

HAMBURGER MARY'S

HAPPY GILLIS

HOMESTEADER

HOULIHAN'S

THE JACOBSON

JAX FISH HOUSE

JOHN'S BIG DECK

KC PINOY

THE LEVEE

LOUIE'S WINE DIVE

McLAIN'S

MICHAEL FORBES

MOBREW

NICK & JAKE'S

PARKER AT THE FONTAINE

THE PRESSED PENNY TAVERN

SMOKE BREWING COMPANY

SOL CANTINA

SOHAILA'S KITCHEN

SURA EATS

TANNER'S

TRIBE

THE WELL

WESTPORT ALE HOUSE

ZOCALO