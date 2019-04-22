Police identify man killed while trying to cross Downtown Kansas City loop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have now identified the 34-year-old man killed Saturday morning after being struck by a semi in the downtown loop.

According to investigators, Jared R. Miller was walking across the interstate when he was hit by the semi truck in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Main Street.

The semi driver did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver of the semi did not see Miller in time to avoid striking him. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

“By the time he realized,” Sgt. Deb Randol said of the semi-driver, “he slammed on his brakes, but it was too late. He struck the pedestrian and killed him.”

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The engineering company that Miller worked for, HNTB, released the following statement Monday:

“The employees of HNTB are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our colleague, Jared Miller. He was a skilled visionary who was recognized regionally and nationally for his transportation planning and engineering expertise. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as we all deal with this tragic loss. Jared will be deeply missed in our firm and the Kansas City community where he faithfully and selflessly served.”

