Avocado smash from The Fontaine

Avocado smash

Ingredients:

1 ea Slice of Farm to Market Grains Galore Bread (cut a 2.5 inch circle out of the center)

1 T Unsalted Butter

1 ea Egg

½ oz Your favorite Baby Greens

1 oz Shaved Vegetables

½ ea Avocado (medium diced)

1 ½ oz Crab Meat

½ oz Citrus Vinaigrette (1 part citrus juice/2 parts oil)

tt Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Preheat a pan or baking sheet in a 400 degree oven. Add Butter, then Bread. Crack Egg into the hole and season lightly with salt and pepper. Return to the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the Egg Whites have cooked through.

While that is baking, toss the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.

When egg is cooked, remove and place on a plate. Top with Salad and enjoy!

