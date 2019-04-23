Avocado smash from The Fontaine

Avocado smash
Ingredients:
1 ea Slice of Farm to Market Grains Galore Bread (cut a 2.5 inch circle out of the center)
1 T Unsalted Butter
1 ea Egg
½ oz Your favorite Baby Greens
1 oz Shaved Vegetables
½ ea Avocado (medium diced)
1 ½ oz Crab Meat
½ oz Citrus Vinaigrette (1 part citrus juice/2 parts oil)
tt Salt & Pepper
Directions:
Preheat a pan or baking sheet in a 400 degree oven. Add Butter, then Bread. Crack Egg into the hole and season lightly with salt and pepper. Return to the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the Egg Whites have cooked through.
While that is baking, toss the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.
When egg is cooked, remove and place on a plate. Top with Salad and enjoy!
