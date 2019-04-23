Avocado smash from The Fontaine

Posted 11:50 am, April 23, 2019, by

Avocado smash

Ingredients:

1 ea     Slice of Farm to Market Grains Galore Bread (cut a 2.5 inch circle out of the center)
1 T          Unsalted Butter
1 ea       Egg
½ oz       Your favorite Baby Greens
1 oz        Shaved Vegetables
½ ea       Avocado (medium diced)
1 ½ oz   Crab Meat
½ oz       Citrus Vinaigrette (1 part citrus juice/2 parts oil)
tt             Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Preheat a pan or baking sheet in a 400 degree oven.  Add Butter, then Bread.  Crack Egg into the hole and season lightly with salt and pepper.  Return to the oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the Egg Whites have cooked through.

While that is baking, toss the remaining ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.

When egg is cooked, remove and place on a plate.  Top with Salad and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.