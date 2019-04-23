Chiefs players visit Fort Leavenworth to show support for local service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- The Chiefs get plenty of support at Arrowhead. But this off-season, players traveled to Fort Leavenworth to share some support of their own.

On Tuesday, members of the Chiefs traveled to the Army fort for a salute to service.

Players got to meet with service members and see the work they do in the field. They also met with the family of a serviceman who's currently deployed overseas.

While they were there, the Chiefs donated 50 tickets to families of servicemen and women.

"We just really appreciate you take such great care of our veterans, our service members, and also to give an opportunity for our family members to get a signature and meet the football players," Col. Marne Sutten said.

One young fan, whose grandfather is a veteran, was able to get his football signed Tuesday.

"It feels really good for people to appreciate him," he said. "He served for a long time, and my grandma, and my dad, and my aunts they had to move a lot."

"My husband`s been a fan since he was little, and one of the players here he knew since he was a young boy, so he wanted to bring the girls out and experience this with them," Lindsey Larsen said.

Christian Okoye said playing football is something fun, but service members and veterans are the true heroes.

"When I was playing these are the people that supported me," he said. "When I was playing, they were the ones sitting in the stands cheering for me. And to see them face to face, and get to meet them -- it`s a thrill for me, and I`m sure it is for them, too."

"We respect them, and they're showing respect toward the military, so it's really nice," Larsen said.