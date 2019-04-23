Don’t throw away your shot at fairly priced Hamilton tickets — avoid the scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can now register to see "Hamilton" at the Kansas City Music Hall this summer, and a new program called Verified Fan will help cut down on scalpers and bots.

But the American Theatre Guild still warns of scams.

"We want to make sure people are not paying inflated prices," said Bethany Nesbitt, senior marketing director at the American Theatre Guild.

To do that, Ticketmaster is offering Verified Fan registration. The new program allows people to buy tickets at regular prices and avoid scalpers selling seats for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

"We definitely don't want patrons to pay thousands of dollars to see 'Hamilton' when ticket prices are between $71 and $195 and select premium seats at $435 at the most," Nesbitt said.

You can register any time now through April 30. Ticketmaster will then randomly select an unknown amount of people. Those chosen will receive a text message with a verification code on May 5 before tickets go on sale the next day at 10 a.m.

Now, that code only guarantees a regular ticket price -- not a ticket. It's still first come, first serve.

"'Hamilton' will also have a lottery. We'll have 37 $10 seats for all performances," Nesbitt said, "and more information will come closer to the engagement about those."

If you choose to buy through a third-party vendor, Nesbitt urges fans to read the fine print.

"We already have scalpers and bots that are selling tickets for hundreds of dollars, and we even have a July 4th performance on sale that doesn't even exist," Nesbitt said. "There is no July 4th performance."

After tickets go on sale, Ticket Master doesn't have control of what people do with their tickets or how much they sell them for.

Reida York said registering through Verified Fan is your best bet to get a fair price.

"Everybody's going to get their shot," York said. "That's probably what the creator and the genius behind it, Lin-Manuel Miranda, would have wanted."

"Hamilton" will be in Kansas City from June 18 through July 7. Tickets go on sale May 6 at BroadwayInKC.com. You can register through Verified Fan here.