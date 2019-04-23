How Michael Forbes makes sausage gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1# tube bulk pork breakfast sausage

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup bacon fat or butter

3 cups milk (2% or whole)

2.5 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp sriracha

1/4 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp worchestershire

1/4 tsp ground sage (optional)

1 tsp ground black pepper

1.5 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Brown pork sausage in sauce pot over medium high heat, breaking up sausage as it cooks.

Add all seasoning except sriracha and worchestershire.

Add bacon fat or butter when sausage is cooked through and broken up.

Whisk in flour to form your roux, reduce heat slightly and let cook for a couple of minutes.

Slowly whisk in heavy cream and milk, slightly increase heat and stir gravy frequently, not letting the sausage stick to the bottom.

Add sriracha and worchestershire.

Keep stirring until gravy heats through and thickens.

Turn to heat to low, taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.

If your gravy is too thick for your liking, add a touch more milk or water. Serve over hot biscuits. Enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.