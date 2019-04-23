H&R Block founder Henry Bloch dies at age 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A legendary Kansas City businessman has died.

H&R Block announced Tuesday that founder Henry Bloch died at the age of 96 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.

“Today we mourn the passing of our founder and friend, Henry Bloch,” the company announced. “Henry was not only the “H” in H&R Block … he was the heart of it, and he will be missed.”

Bloch was born in Kansas City and attended Southwest High School. He went on to attend the University of Kansas City, which is now referred to as UMKC. After graduating, Bloch joined the Army and served in WWII. During that time he began brain storming with his brothers about a business.

According to RememberingHenryBloch.com, Bloch’s idea to create a business that helps small businesses came while he was studying at Harvard after WWII.

He believed, “Big business and labor were both very powerful, but small business really had no one to turn to. And, small business was really the backbone of this country. The future would be in helping small business.”

That eventually turned into H&R Block.