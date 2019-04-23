Hundreds of metro kids learn law enforcement goes beyond a gun and badge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of kids and young adults attended a law enforcement job fair of sorts Tuesday night.

The FBI, KCPD and other local agencies teamed up at East Patrol off E. 27th Street and Prospect to showcase future career opportunities and answer any questions kids or inquisitive minds might have.

Bridget Patton, an FBI spokesperson, said officials were there to “talk about what they do, how they do it, why they do it, and where they do it.”

Dozens of local and state law enforcement officers spent two hours of face time with the community.

“I’m here looking for job, looking for better opportunities for myself. I like science. My favorite subject is science," 18-year-old Michael Parker said.

His younger sister Teresa was there, too.

“It’s really important about how you have to learn about each thing they do because it’s not everything you expect in the movie," she said.

Beyond officers with guns who show up to scenes, there are among others, crime scene investigators, bomb teams, hostage negotiators.

Oslo Leimer is only 13, but already knows his future is in science. He’s considering a career in entomology, though he also likes the tie between science and law enforcement.

“I’m kind of interested in the forensics type stuff," he said. "I thought this would be a pretty good idea.”

Rosetta Clark came to the event with her granddaughter.

“She just got through taking her fingerprints and a whole bunch of different stuff, learning about forensics," she said. "I mean, I’m learning a lot of stuff myself!”

The learning continued outdoors.

“You have the mounted patrol out there. You have the SWAT team, the TAC team. You have our mobile forensic digital lab outside," Patton said.

She also said there's no better way for law enforcement to build relationships and trust than to work with local youth. Those sentiments were echoed by those who attended.

“I want to see a lot of change, but you know, it’s going to take the whole community. It’s going to take everybody," Clark said.