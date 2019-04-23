Kansas City police ask for help finding missing man who needs medical treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want the public to be on the lookout for a man who checked himself out of a hospital against medical advice who is now missing.

Robert S. Gregory, 61, was last seen on April 15 near the area of Linwood and Hardesty. That area is close to the Kansas City VA Medical Center, but police don’t explicitly say that Gregory walked away from the VA.

He is 6’2″ and weighs about 220 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he needs medical treatment.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 911.