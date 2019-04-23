× Independence police asking for help finding missing 18-year-old with developmental disabilities

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police need your help locating a missing 18-year-old man who is reported to be developmentally disabled.

Police said Weslee T. Messer-Covington was last seen Monday at 3 p.m. at his home near 19100 E. 12th Terr Ct.

Weslee is described as standing 5’8″ and weighing about 220 pounds. He has a shaved head, blue/gray colored eyes and wears thick prescription eyeglasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing a light blue colored Kansas City Royals jersey and light blue sweatpants.

He left on foot, possibly headed towards the Truman Sports Complex.

Anyone who sees Weslee is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.