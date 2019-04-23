Q39 adding new menu items on 5 year anniversary of grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of Kansas City's most popular barbecue restaurants is rolling out 15 new menu items to mark its fifth anniversary.

Q39's owner and executive chef says the new menu items follow his mission of bringing fresh competition-style barbecue with a twist.

New items will include Buffalo Cauliflower and Smoked Beef Brisket Poutine.

One thing you'll notice about a lot of the new items, like the grilled pork belly sandwich, is there's no barbecue sauce. Owner Rob Magee says that was done with the intention of catering to diet conscience customers.

"You've got to make room for new fun and exciting stuff," he said. "We took the slowest movers and brought on more items and hopefully they become the best selling items. We always want to change it up we want to people a different experience."

Q39's Overland Park location won't change over their menu until May 6.