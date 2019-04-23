Reports: Chiefs trade first-round draft pick to Seattle for defensive end Frank Clark

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders is sacked in the end zone by defensive end Frank Clark #55 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 3, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks recovered the fumble on the play resulting in a touchdown. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a big move just two days before the NFL Draft in picking up edge rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for picks, notably this year’s first-round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL announced the trade terms on Tuesday afternoon.

As Schefter reports, the Chiefs and Clark will need to come to terms on a deal as he was franchise tagged by Seattle at the beginning of the offseason.

Clark will join a revamped defense, especially on the line, where the Chiefs add him to Emmanuel Ogbah and Chris Jones. Kansas City released Justin Houston and traded Dee Ford to San Francisco earlier in the offseason.

Clark was a second-round pick in 2015 and has played at least 15 games in all four of his seasons with the Seahawks. He had 13 sacks in 2018, and has 35 for his career, adding 35 other tackles for a loss. He primarily plays end, but did spend some time at outside linebacker last season.

