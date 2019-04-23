× Reports: Chiefs trade first-round draft pick to Seattle for defensive end Frank Clark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a big move just two days before the NFL Draft in picking up edge rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for picks, notably this year’s first-round pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL announced the trade terms on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: The @Seahawks are trading DE Frank Clark to the @Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of mid-round picks. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/KaHCwwoQ3A — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2019

Frank Clark and Chiefs now will finalize their long-term deal. Chiefs have two second-round picks in 2020 – theirs and the one they acquired from SF for Dee Ford. They will retain the better of the 2’s, and the lower one will go to Seattle as part of the trade for Frank Clark. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2019

As Schefter reports, the Chiefs and Clark will need to come to terms on a deal as he was franchise tagged by Seattle at the beginning of the offseason.

Clark will join a revamped defense, especially on the line, where the Chiefs add him to Emmanuel Ogbah and Chris Jones. Kansas City released Justin Houston and traded Dee Ford to San Francisco earlier in the offseason.

Clark was a second-round pick in 2015 and has played at least 15 games in all four of his seasons with the Seahawks. He had 13 sacks in 2018, and has 35 for his career, adding 35 other tackles for a loss. He primarily plays end, but did spend some time at outside linebacker last season.