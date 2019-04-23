The first ever YouTube clip was uploaded 14 years ago today

SAN MATEO, Cal. — Tuesday marks 14 years since the first ever video clip was uploaded to the video-sharing website YouTube.

On April 23, 2005, the first video clip called “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded. The video showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

The clip was just 18 seconds long with Karim talking about how elephants have really, really, long trunks.

The video clip now has over 66 million views with over 2 million comments.

YouTube was first founded on February 14, 2005 in San Mateo, California by Karim, Steve Chen and Chad Hurley.

In 2006, YouTube was purchased by Google for $1.65 billion in stock. At the time it was Google’s second-largest acquisition.