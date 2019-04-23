Three missing Arkansas children found safe in Kansas City

Posted 6:16 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, April 23, 2019

Arkansas children found safe in KC (images courtesy of Arkansas State police).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three children missing from Arkansas were found Monday night in Kansas City, Arkansas State police confirmed to FOX4.

According to police, officers located the missing children and their vehicle around 11:30 p.m. They did not say specifically where officers found the three children.

Talen Marten and Shyanne Romine, both 14, and Lydia Hall, 12, were all found safe, officials said.

Arkansas State police said the three left Mountain Home, Arkansas Monday in Romine’s family van.

Mountain Home is approximately 275 miles southeast of Kansas City.

