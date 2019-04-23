Ultimate Mother’s Day gift: Local woman donates kidney to mom to save her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It’s the ultimate Mother's Day gift -- Tuesday morning a local woman will give one of her kidneys to her mother to save her life.

The two chose University of Kansas Health System to perform the procedure.

Doctors told Debbie Harker that she will immediately feel better once they transplant her daughter Casey Flory's kidney, which was a perfect match, into her body.

"It's incredible that she is able to do that for me," Harker said. "I am very thankful for her. I really do wish that somebody else would consider to be a donor for somebody whether they know them or not. It can save their life or change the quality of their life."

Harker has been on dialysis for five months.