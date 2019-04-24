× 24-year-old Atchison woman killed in crash involving semi

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. — A 24-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning involving a car and a semi.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. about two miles north of Valley Falls, Kansas on K-4 Highway, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and the driver of a semi were both traveling south on K-4 when the driver of the Impala attempted to pass the semi in the northbound lane, over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle and began to skid into the northbound lane of traffic. The semi then collided with the vehicle in the passenger side.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 24-year-old Hannah N. Lager, of Atchison. She was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The 75-year-old male driver of the semi was reported to have possible injuries, according to KHP.