Beyoncé’s father is producing a Destiny’s Child musical

HOUSTON — Beyoncé’s father is working on a Destiny’s Child musical.

Mathew Knowles announced Tuesday that he’s producing a musical featuring the former girl group. His goal is to take “Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical” on the road, including to Broadway and London’s West End.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” he said in a statement. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams.”

Knowles said the musical will be told from his perspective. Before Knowles parted ways with Beyoncé professionally, he managed her career from the late 1990s, when she was in the multiplatinum selling group, through the launch of her career as a solo artist after Destiny’s Child split in 2006.

“Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will start its roller coaster tale at the point of humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution — good and bad — that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry,” the statement said.

When Beyoncé cut professional ties with her father in 2011, both sides said it was amicable.

‘I’ve only parted ways with my father on a business level,” Beyonce said in a statement at the time. “He is my father for life and I love my dad dearly. I am grateful for everything he has taught me.”

The musical is expected to premiere next year in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston before it goes on the road.