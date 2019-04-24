Development to Paseo Gateway aims to create a diverse community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a new vision for a part of Kansas City that some felt was forgotten.

That vision is bringing new housing and development to the historic northeast along The Paseo. The plan is to take $30 million and turn into into a dream area for the entire community.

Back in September 2015, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a grant to transform the Paseo Gateway near Independence Avenue, and The Paseo.

"It was an opportunity to apply for grant funds to replace that, and in turn, introduce the families into the neighborhood as a whole and revitalize The Paseo Gateway neighborhood," said Edwin Lowndes, executive director of the Housing Authority.

The development started by demolishing the old Chouteau Courts housing project and building up a number of mixed income townhomes and apartments.

"Roughly a third of the units are replacement public housing, a third are affordable so people under a certain income can live there, a third are market rate and that's really our strategy across all the work here in The Paseo gateway is to provide opportunities, balanced housing opportunities for everyone," Todd Lieberman with Brinshore Development said.

Christopher McKinney, the Paseo Gateway Community Liaison, said the project was not just about new buildings -- but building up the community.

"This is really for the community. This is being led by the community," McKinney said. "We actually have the Paseo Gateway advisory council that is led by all of the stakeholders. Whether that be Samuel Rodgers or neighborhood leaders in Independence Plaza, Pendleton Heights, or Paseo West."

Lowndes said having these nearly 300 new units will take away stereotypes for many low income families in the area.

"They are just like anyone else, and by providing opportunities to the services that are in our community and quality housing that we are able to help provide, they are able to achieve their dreams just like anyone else in Kansas City," Lowndes said.

Beyond the $30 million grant they were able to triple the funds for the project by contacting companies who donated $90 million worth of work to the project.

Two more complexes are set to open this August.