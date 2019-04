KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for your help in finding a runaway teen.

Police said 16-year-old Keyon Owens was last seen on April 15 in the area of 36th Street and Wyandotte. She was wearing a black crop top with gray sweat pants.

Keyon’s family are concerned for her well-being and safety.

If located please call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.