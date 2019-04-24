Independence sixth-grader heartbroken after burglar steals his Nintendo Switch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. --Many kids can remember that one cool, terrific toy you just had to have on Christmas.

"It was a special thing from my dad," 12-year-old Cameron Hartwig said.

For Cameron, it was a Nintendo Switch. The sixth-grader's face lit up four months ago when his dad surprised him with it on Christmas morning.

"He knew how much I wanted it, and he loved seeing me smile with it. I just loved it, and it was the number one thing I loved playing with after school," Cameron said.

But now Cameron can't enjoy his favorite pastime.

On Monday, in broad daylight while his mom was at work and Cameron was away, hanging out with his dad, someone broke in.

Someone pried open a screen to the family's back living room window in Independence. The window was barely raised when that person jumped on two trashcans and got inside the Harwigs' home.

"They didn't steal the Alexa home device we have sitting in the living room, my mom's computer or even the two televisions I have in my bedroom," Cameron said.

Oddly enough the thief left all those valuables intact. They only took Cameron's Nintendo Switch, the charger for his video game and his headphones.

The heartless burglar also took off with less than $4 in change the boy's uncle gave him on Easter Sunday.

"I'm frustrated. He's very sad and distraught over it. Why would anyone steal from a 12-year-old kid? Whoever took it if they return it, God forgives, so I forgive. Just give it back to him. That's all I want," said Cameron's father, Michael Hartwig.

Police showed up to the family's home and took photos of their living room window and the boy's bedroom. Cameron's mom also hopes surveillance cameras at a business next door to their home may have caught the burglar on video.

Cameron just wants his video game back.

"I'm gonna be really upset if I don't get it back. I just hope someone owns up to it and give it back to me," he said.