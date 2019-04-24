Jaws of Life used to free dog’s head from cinder block in Florida

Posted 11:49 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, April 24, 2019

HASTINGS, Fla. — Officials say Florida firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a Rottweiler that got her head stuck in a cinder block.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that firefighters responded to a Hastings home on Saturday.

Officials say the 6-month-old dog named Fifi had managed to wedge her head inside one of the block’s holes while sniffing around the home. The resident called rescue workers after failing to free the dog.

Deputies arrived first and attempted to free Fifi with soap and water. When that didn’t work, firefighters used the hydraulic tool to break the block into pieces.

Officials say Fifi was uninjured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.